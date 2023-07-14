Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

The highly talented and captivating artists, Sigag Lauren and Ric Hassani, have exciting news to share with their fans. They are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated EP, 'Wish You Were Her(e).' The EP, set to captivate its audience, features heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and a blend of genres that will leave a lasting impression.

Comprising five tracks, 'Wish You Were Her(e)' effortlessly combines elements of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), Afrobeats, and R&B, resulting in a sound that is both distinctive and accessible.

The undeniable chemistry between Sigag Lauren and Ric Hassani shines through in this EP, as they seamlessly merge their talents to create a memorable sonic journey.

Sigag Lauren is renowned for his innovative production style and ability to infuse diverse genres into his music, establishing himself as a rising star in the industry.

His knack for crafting infectious beats and emotive soundscapes has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

In 'Wish You Were Her(e),' Sigag Lauren's production serves as the perfect backdrop for Ric Hassani's soulful and enchanting vocals.

Ric Hassani, a powerhouse vocalist and gifted songwriter, has consistently delivered soul-stirring performances throughout his career. With his unique fusion of contemporary and traditional influences, Hassani has earned accolades and a strong following worldwide.

The EP explores themes of love, longing, and self-discovery with each song exemplifying the artists' ability to evoke raw emotions and forge a profound connection with their audience.

From infectious up-tempo tracks to intimate ballads, the EP promises to take listeners on a captivating and introspective journey.