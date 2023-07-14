ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational Nigerian EDM act Sigag Lauren has teamed with sensational vocalist Ric Hassani for new EP 'Wish You Were Here'.

Sigag Lauren & Ric Hassani drops new EP 'Wish You Were Here'
Sigag Lauren & Ric Hassani drops new EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Recommended articles

The highly talented and captivating artists, Sigag Lauren and Ric Hassani, have exciting news to share with their fans. They are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated EP, 'Wish You Were Her(e).' The EP, set to captivate its audience, features heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and a blend of genres that will leave a lasting impression.

Comprising five tracks, 'Wish You Were Her(e)' effortlessly combines elements of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), Afrobeats, and R&B, resulting in a sound that is both distinctive and accessible.

The undeniable chemistry between Sigag Lauren and Ric Hassani shines through in this EP, as they seamlessly merge their talents to create a memorable sonic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sigag Lauren is renowned for his innovative production style and ability to infuse diverse genres into his music, establishing himself as a rising star in the industry.

His knack for crafting infectious beats and emotive soundscapes has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

In 'Wish You Were Her(e),' Sigag Lauren's production serves as the perfect backdrop for Ric Hassani's soulful and enchanting vocals.

Ric Hassani, a powerhouse vocalist and gifted songwriter, has consistently delivered soul-stirring performances throughout his career. With his unique fusion of contemporary and traditional influences, Hassani has earned accolades and a strong following worldwide.

The EP explores themes of love, longing, and self-discovery with each song exemplifying the artists' ability to evoke raw emotions and forge a profound connection with their audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

From infectious up-tempo tracks to intimate ballads, the EP promises to take listeners on a captivating and introspective journey.

The collaboration between Sigag Lauren and Ric Hassani undoubtedly marks a significant moment in their respective careers.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen

'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ ahead of the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ ahead of the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

City of Houston declares July 7th as Davido Day

City of Houston declares July 7 as Davido Day

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category