'Ghanaian music is a disgrace. We need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

In his latest antic, the Dancehall act called Ghana music disgraceful while stating that they need to learn from Nigerians. According to Shatta Wale, Nigerians walk the talk while Ghanaians are all talk and have no action.

He further stated that Ghanaians need to stop arguing with Nigerian show promoters and fans, and instead ask for help.

His tweet won't come as a surprise to many people as he had previously been critical of the Ghanaian music industry in the past. Last year, he knocked Ghanaian fans for failing to support him after they mocked him for sounding like Burna Boy in his single 'Cash Out'.