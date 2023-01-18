ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace. We need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has called the Ghanaian music industry disgraceful in what is another infamous comment.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Details: Shatta Wale is one of the biggest names in Ghanaian music who has made a name for himself for his infamous statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In his latest antic, the Dancehall act called Ghana music disgraceful while stating that they need to learn from Nigerians. According to Shatta Wale, Nigerians walk the talk while Ghanaians are all talk and have no action.

He further stated that Ghanaians need to stop arguing with Nigerian show promoters and fans, and instead ask for help.

His tweet won't come as a surprise to many people as he had previously been critical of the Ghanaian music industry in the past. Last year, he knocked Ghanaian fans for failing to support him after they mocked him for sounding like Burna Boy in his single 'Cash Out'.

It's uncertain what inspired his latest rant but it might not be far from Wizkid's shocking announcement that he will be going on tour with Davido after his "More Love, Less Ego" tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace. We need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace. We need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

Presidential candidates and the songs that capture their personalities

Presidential candidates and the songs that capture their personalities

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

OAP Nedu recounts walking in on 2 female celebs having a threesome with his friend

OAP Nedu recounts walking in on 2 female celebs having a threesome with his friend

2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

2023 Sundance: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka among festival jurors

Ajebutter22 shares album cover and tracklist for upcoming album

Ajebutter22 shares album cover and tracklist for upcoming album

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Tiwa Savage

8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans

Rema, Seyi Vibez, Labianca

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut