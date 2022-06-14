10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Here is a list of 10 Nigerian music producers who became performing artists. Some of the names on this list are famous producers while others are famous artists who several fans don't know started out as producers.

Don Jazzy

It's only befitting that any Afrobeats list of music producers turn performing artists should be led by perhaps the greatest producer in the history of Afrobeats Don Jazzy.

During his illustrious career, Don Jazzy has produced for some of the biggest artists in the world and he has also enjoyed success as a recording artist. Don Jazzy has featured on several Mo-hits and Mavins group singles. And he also featured on songs with Timaya, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Wande Coal amongst many others.

Davido

Not many know this but Davido started out wanting to be a music producer. While schooling at Oakland University, Davido bought musical equipment and began making beats.

Davido is even credited as the producer for his break-out single 'Back When.' Davido would eventually give up production to concentrate on his music career after he met Shizzi whose influence set his career on a new path.

Jesse Jagz

Pulse Nigeria

Veteran rapper Jesse Jagz is not only a gifted rapper, but he's also a gifted music producer. Jesse Jagz is the producer behind Ice Prince's 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince' album which is one of the defining albums in Nigerian Hip Hop.

Jesse Jagz also produced Brymo's 'Good Morning' as well as almost all the songs on his album 'Jagz Nation Vol 1.'

Samklef

Samklef is the producer behind Wizkid's 'Superstar' album which launched his career and set him on course for superstardom.

Samklef also explored the other side of his artistry and had a couple of singles under his belt most notably 'Noni' featuring Wizkid, Ice Prince, and D Prince.

Phyno

Superstar rapper Phyno also started out as a music producer working with artists like Illbliss, Nigga Raw, amongst others. Phyno would go on to become a recording artist releasing his first album 'No Guts No Glory' in 2014 and since then, he has never looked back.

Tekno

Tekno Miles is one of Afrobeats' most gifted music producers. Tekno is behind Davido's 'IF' which is one of Afrobeats greatest songs among other countless songs.

As an artist, Tekno has recorded tremendous success with several hits songs. And he remains one of the most respected sound shapers and reliable hit makers in Afrobeats.

Maleek Berry

Maleek Berry has worked with Wizkid, Wande Coal, Run Town, and many more superstars. Aside from being a special producer, Maleek Berry is also a recording artist with several notable hits to his credit. His single 'Kontrol' established him as a distinct artist and since then, he has thrilled fans with his talent.

Kiddominant (KDDO)

Supremely gifted music producer Kiddominant has churned out hits for Davido and even produced for Beyonce. Kiddominant is also a recording artist whose single 'Fela In Versace' featuring AKA enjoyed major success. He also has an EP he calls 'Too Late Too Lit.'

Pheelz

Pheelz has a solid reputation for being one of Nigeria's best producers have worked with Olamide, Lil Kesh, Fireboy, Teni, Davido, and many more superstars.

Pheelz has also taken the giant step from being a producer to an artist. His single 'Finesse' featuring BNXN (Buju) has enjoyed wide success and him on course to excel as an artist.

Young Jonn

"Young Jonn The Wicked Producer" is a tag that can be found in some of the biggest hits in Afrobeats. Young Jonn is a reputable award-winning producer who has worked with the biggest names in Afrobeats.

He has recently decided to explore other aspects of his talent and his single 'Dada' has enjoyed wide acceptance and success.

Why Are Producers Becoming Artists?

Music producers are the brain behind a song hence they understand all the elements involve in making a perfect song. This knowledge gives the confidence and believe to explore becoming artists.

Additionally, music producers don't enjoy as much recognition and success as artists. The desire for this recognition and success leads them to become artists especially as they already possess the knowhow.