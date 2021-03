On March 25, 2021, Nigerian singer, Peruzzi featured his label boss, Davido on new single, 'Somebody Baby.'

The record discusses distress in love, as it relates to friendzone, as a disruption for potential love. The record is released under DWM and produced by Fresh VDM.

It is Peruzzi's latest single as fans anticipate his sophomore album and fourth overall body of work, Rum and Boogie. The last single of this album was 'Southy Love' featuring Peruzzi.

You can play the song below;