On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

Israel Olorunnisola

“Bye Bye to the love of my life E don Cast Last Last Nah everybody go chop breakfast”

Releasing a promotional single along with visuals from his upcoming album Love Damini, the spirited live performer introduces us to his introspective project with a heartbreak anthem. One that centres on the fall-out of a budding romance and drug addiction as a coping mechanism to the negative emotions the invisible heartache triggers.

Produced by Chopstix, what humanizes this song are the following; Damini, the lover, admits he is no saint and at the same time, will not conform to insults or manipulations. Damini still hopes and is willing for a second chance with this same lover, probably in another lifetime. While the inspiration for this song may allude to the Grammy winner’s relationship with British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don, it does not dismiss the probability that Burna Boy being the societal critic and deep lyricist he is was moved to musically explore an emotional [heartbreak] and health [drug abuse] pandemic in the vaguest way. Whichever it is beneath the headbanging rhythm and seamless melodic flow from the first second to its last, the character on this two minute, 52-second track is a hurt lover, a scarred man, who would numb negative thoughts with a good wrap of weed and intoxicating alcohol.

Although the 20-10-20 singer has sung about pain across his recent politically-themed Grammy recognised albums, on Last Last, the feeling is different. Here Odogwu is avoiding the pain with vices. Unlike how confrontational he sounded on Another Story feat. M.anifest. Could this hint at the tone his upcoming album set for release on his birthday is all about?. Perhaps the African Giant wants to make music to anything and everything that reflects his journey from being an underdog to becoming one of the most globally revered artists of his time and all that it entails. It is unsure.

What is certain is 'the different vibes he brings when he is stepping in’ just as witnessed on Last Last. It is clear, it is raw and so appealing that the chorus is engraved in listeners' minds and unmissable across social media. "E don cast Last last Nah everybody go chop breakfast”

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

