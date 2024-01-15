ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are the Nigerian artists who have performed in international football tournaments.

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments
7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

Recommended articles

From the colourful African Cup of Nations to the electrifying stage of European Club football, and the FIFA World Cup which is the biggest sporting event in the world, Nigerian artists have graced football's biggest stages.

Recently, Yemi Alade became the latest Nigerian to perform at an international football tournament with her appearance at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Here are 7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Koko Master brought his superstar profile to the closing ceremony of the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. In what is a historic night for Nigerians, the superstar performed his hit single 'Top Of The World' before the Super Eagles lifted the continental trophy after beating Burkina Faso 1 nill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeats megastar Davido became the first Nigerian artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He performed the official anthem 'Hayya Hayya' alongside AISHA and Trinidad Cardona.

Grammy award-winner Burna Boy has recorded another giant feat after he became the first African artist to perform in a UEFA Champions League Final at the 2023 European Club football final in Istanbul

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Alade dazzled listeners at the 2024 AFCON opening ceremony in Ivory Coast with a performance of the official anthem 'Akwaba' alongside Magic System and Mohamad Ramadan.

While not a tournament, the Ballon d'Or ceremony is a globally anticipated annual football award night. In 2023, Rema thrilled the guests with his hit single 'Calm Down' as he became the first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kizz Daniel was one of the stars who graced the FIFA 2022 Concert in Qatar which was one of the side attractions at the tournament. The hitmaker performed his 2022 smash hit single 'Buga' featuring Tekno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patoranking was also one of the artists that headlined the FIFA 2022 Concert in Qatar where he entertained fans with a collection of his hit songs.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

7 Nigerian artists who have performed at international football tournaments

What does Obi Asika's appointment as DG of NCAC mean for the creative industry?

What does Obi Asika's appointment as DG of NCAC mean for the creative industry?

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

Everything you need to know about Skepta's directorial debut 'Tribal Mark'

Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Mr Macaroni slams government over the murder of Nabeeha by kidnappers

Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"