Artist: Sarz and Lojay
Sarz and Lojay feature Wizkid on their new tape and you should listen to it
LV N ATTN stands for "Love and attention."
Album Title: LV N ATTN
Genre: Afro-pop, AfroR&B
Date of Release: June 4, 2021
Producers: Sarz
Album Art:
Length: 14 minutes
Features: 1 - Wizkid
Tracklist: TBA
Single: 1 - Tonongo
Label: Sony
Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP, Lojay said, “We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe. It’s like nothing anyone has ever heard before.
"It’s a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it - going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it.”
Sarz says, “Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene. We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it.”
