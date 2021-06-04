RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarz and Lojay feature Wizkid on their new tape and you should listen to it

Sarz and Lojay feature Wizkid on their new tape and you should listen to it. (Sony)

Artist: Sarz and Lojay

Album Title: LV N ATTN

Genre: Afro-pop, AfroR&B

Date of Release: June 4, 2021

Producers: Sarz

Length: 14 minutes

Features: 1 - Wizkid

Single: 1 - Tonongo

Label: Sony

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP, Lojay said, “We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe. It’s like nothing anyone has ever heard before.

"It’s a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it - going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Sarz says, “Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene. We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it.”

LV N ATTN stands for "Love and attention."

You can stream the EP HERE.

