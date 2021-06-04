Sarz and Lojay feature Wizkid on their new tape and you should listen to it

Album Title: LV N ATTN

Genre: Afro-pop, AfroR&B

Date of Release: June 4, 2021

Producers: Sarz

Album Art:

Length: 14 minutes

Features: 1 - Wizkid

Tracklist: TBA

Single: 1 - Tonongo

Label: Sony

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP, Lojay said, “We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe. It’s like nothing anyone has ever heard before.

"It’s a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it - going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Sarz says, “Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene. We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it.”

LV N ATTN stands for "Love and attention."