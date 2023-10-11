Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk made the announcement via his Instagram account on Wednesday October 11, 2023. The announcement has generated excitement amongst Nigerian fans, especially as Lil Durk is quite popular in the country and the single enjoyed success on streaming platforms in Nigeria.

The remix would be the second time Burna Boy would be appearing on a song with J Cole after the Grammy winning music star featured him on his 'Thanks' off his seventh album 'I Told Them'.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 with 'YE', Burna Boy has gone on to become one of Africa's music foremost exports. Burna Boy has enjoyed huge success in the US where he has picked up a Grammy for his fifth album 'Twice At Tall'. He charted on multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single 'Last Last'. He's also the first African artist to sell out a stadium in the US after headlining the Citi Field stadium in New York as part of his 'Love, Damini' tour.