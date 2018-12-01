Kanye West gives a response after Jay-Z explains that he did not throw a shot at him on Meek Mill's "Championships" album.
The jam is one of the songs listed on Mill's "Championships" album released on Friday, November 30, 2018.
Jay-Z makes a rare Twitter post to explain his comment believed to be a response to Ye associating with U.S President Donald Trump.
"No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye/ They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA/ I ain’t one of these house n—– you bought/ My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours/ My spou – c’mon, man," Jay raps on the track.
ALSO READ: Meek Mill releases new album, ''Championships''
On Twitter, the hip hop legend explains that the verse is a statement describing staying above one's differences with another.
He went on to promote "Championships", the 20-track album by Meek Mill which also features an appearance by Drake on 'Going bad'.
Kanye West responds to the post with a comment "Throne 2". On August 8, 2011, he drops a collaborative album "Watch the Throne" with Jay.
Two tracks on the project, 'Niggas in Paris' and 'No Church in the Wild', went on to win awards for Best Rap Performance & Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration respectively.
The reactions to Jay-Z's post making a clarification concerning the alleged diss seem to focus more on the rarity of his tweets hardly ever seen.