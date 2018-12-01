news

Jay-Z has made clear his verse on Meek Mill's 'Whats free' track alleged to be directed at Kanye West.

The jam is one of the songs listed on Mill's "Championships" album released on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Jay-Z makes a rare Twitter post to explain his comment believed to be a response to Ye associating with U.S President Donald Trump.

"No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye/ They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA/ I ain’t one of these house n—– you bought/ My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours/ My spou – c’mon, man," Jay raps on the track.

On Twitter, the hip hop legend explains that the verse is a statement describing staying above one's differences with another.

He went on to promote "Championships", the 20-track album by Meek Mill which also features an appearance by Drake on 'Going bad'.

Kanye West responds to the post with a comment "Throne 2". On August 8, 2011, he drops a collaborative album "Watch the Throne" with Jay.

Two tracks on the project, 'Niggas in Paris' and 'No Church in the Wild', went on to win awards for Best Rap Performance & Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration respectively.

The reactions to Jay-Z's post making a clarification concerning the alleged diss seem to focus more on the rarity of his tweets hardly ever seen.