Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert
This isn't just any event, it is a celebration of phenomenal female talent, a night where the queens of Afrobeats take center stage. These women, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Teni, Niniola, and more are ready to give you a night you did not know you need! Can you even imagine the energy in the room?

Here's why you absolutely can't miss A Night of Queens. A Night of Queens promises you an unforgettable performance. You will witness the queens live with their chart-topping hits, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable stella performances. Get ready to sing your heart out, dance like nobody's watching, and enjoy the show!

It is also a night to celebrate the incredible women who are shaping the future of Afrobeats. It's a chance to connect with fellow queens, share the joy, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Night of Queens is about more than just the music. It's about empowerment, inclusivity, and celebrating the beauty of sisterhood. It's a night to feel inspired, uplifted, and ready to conquer the world. Get ready to glam up and be dazzled by what the queens have in store for you. Be prepared for an explosion of glitz, and glam.

A Night of Queens is organised by Livewire Concerts, an international entertainment company in Nigeria, and it is proudly powered by First Bank, sponsored by Betnaija, refreshed by Pepsi, and supported by Teeling Whiskey.

So, have you gotten your tickets yet? Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience! Grab your squad, dancing shoes, and get ready to party like a queen.

Here is where to get your tickets events.nairabox.com. For table reservations, please call 09070070026.

