Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

Songs added this week:

Senth - Don't Care

Senth, YBNL's newest signee, shares new project 'Senth Of Her,' from which 'Don't Care,' one of our new favorite songs with huge potential, is taken.

Lasmid - Running

Lasmid, a Ghanaian Afro-pop music sensation, releases this super exciting single titled Running. The song features mind-blowing lyrics and rhythms that will keep you entertained from beginning to end. This incredible studio number was first shown to the public in the year 2022.

Running by Lasmid is a cool, calm, and collected tune. He put in a lot of work on this catalog, showcasing his multifaceted qualities to fans and the music community at large. However, it was this follow-up to his hit record, 'Friday Night,' that gained the singer fans and supporters in the music industry.

Sam x Cas - Ocean

Samantha and Casilda Okanlawon, also known as Sam and Cas or OkanTwins, are the next big sensation looking to storm the ever bubbling Nigeria music industry with their natural gifted musical aura. Already likened to the legendary musical duo and African iconic twins P-square, these angels are the definition of a premium package as they are not only talented as mere song writers but also well acclimitized content creators in Nigeria.

The band's first single, "Ocean," is a metaphorical song about a lady pursuing her love interest.

JeffreyBenson - Forever Thing

A lot of talent and just the right amount of audacity. If you were asked to describe Jeffrey Benson, you would be correct if you chose the above phrase. Born Jeffrey Okonkwo, a Nigerian-born, Canadian-based Afrofusion artist, fell in love with music at a young age. His fascinating background, talent level, and the cherished ideals that inspire his creativity are all fascinating.

Kelechief - Fine Wine ft Amaarae

Amaarae is a song-elevating presence, which puts her high on many artists' feature lists, but Kelechief creates the ideal environment for him and his guest to effortlessly thrive. "Fine Wine," self-produced in collaboration with Zane and Steph Swanky, is a tantalizing record that draws parallels between a love interest and the intoxicating highs of fine wine. The track's alluring mellow keys lead into Kelechief's enthralling vocals over the beat's rhythmic percussion, as he immediately confesses his love for his love interest: "Tispy, I might be/ Drunk of your lips, I'm a lightweight."

Twitch 4EVA - Deeper

Buzzing Ghanaian music maestro and songwriter, Twitch 4EVA drops this new song called, "Deeper".

Yhemhi - Free

Yhemhi's music combines emotions, drums, powerful vocals, melodies, and extremely relatable lyrics. Known for his ability to write and deliver catchy and memorable hooks, 'Yhemhi for the girls,' as he is affectionately known, is a force to be reckoned with, a star poised to cement his place in the hearts of a growing audience.

Forever is the first single from the pop star's upcoming 'Love & Melodies' album, which will be released throughout the year. He set the tone for the song by discussing his struggles and admiration for one of his favorite artists, Wande Coal.

The catchy and soothing delivery of "you make me want to go go go forever" is the song's highlight.

Toby Shang - Dey Play (Ginger Dem)

Buzzing Nigerian hype man, Toby Shang continues to dish out new music. The new one, 'Dey Play (Ginger Dem)' is another potential hit song we discovered this week.

Lyrical Joe, Darkovibes - Blessed

Professionally referred to as Lyrical Joe releases Blessed, a ravishing record in which he hires studio appearance from Ghanaian Afrobeat and Afro-pop singer, DarkoVibes, who added a sultry vibe to the output, which was released in 2022.

Blessed is a hip hop/Amapiano hybrid. Following the success of 'Superman,' which features Mr Drew, the two Ghanaian-born music entertainers decided to showcase their vocal abilities and talent in the music industry.

Yimeeka - Smooth Criminal ft Pheelz