Future Sounds Vol.20 featuring Boybreed, Duncan Daniels, Ginius, June, B Mello and more

A/Ring appears to be deviating from the traditional method of scouting and discovering young talents in favor of looking for the next TikTok star, which in the long run will cripple, if not ruin, the industry. Pulse Nigeria's Future Sounds playlist aims to find and highlight emerging artists whose sounds should rule the future in a market where customers are always looking for new talent but have few opportunities to see it displayed.

The new songs added:

Boybreed - Wine Am Go Low ft Zarion Uti

The talented Nigerian music duo Boybreed has released a sensational and trending single titled 'Wine Am Go Low' featuring Zarion Uti. The mid-tempo groovy tune captures the soul of the singers as they recount their personal experiences.

Duncan Daniels - The Rhythm

Duncan Daniels is a Boston, Massachusetts-based Nigerian singer/songwriter and music producer.

Daniels serves us 'The Rhythm,' the second single from his much anticipated sixth studio album 'Songs of Limitless Optimism - S.O.L.O,' which premiered globally yesterday, August 12th, 2022 and If the lead single is any indication, fans are in for a wholesome and groovy album.

The song combines amapiano and blues.

Ginius - Marama

ginius, a British-Ghanaian producer and singer-songwriter, had a successful year in 2021 with the release of her debut EP 'How It Feels.' In a career first for ginius, her previous project's lead single 'tonight' was named one of Apple Music's "100 Best Songs of 2021."

Her project 'Her Notions Since '97' is nothing short of timeless. 'Marama,' the song featured on the playlist, is one of the project's songs that speaks to us.

June - Confessions

Kosisochukwu Nwankwo Joan, better known as JUNE (Just You, Not Everyone), is a Nigerian singer/songwriter based in Lagos. Her music is a cross between alternative pop, jazz, and indie.

She began singing in her church choir at the age of five and worked on her flair as part of her ongoing quest for self-improvement. 'A song for you' was the title of her first song. It was originally written for her mother's birthday, but she decided to make it a song for all mothers.

Her professional music career began with performances at comedy clubs, then lounges, and eventually gained recognition at venues such as the Eko Hotel and Terra Kulture, where she performed live and earned the title 'songbird of the century.'

B Mello - Open ft Nyax

Barry Mamello, also known as B Mello, is a Kenyan artist/producer/songwriter. After beginning his music career in 2020, he released his first project, 'Big Dreams EP,' in 2021.

His versatility can be seen in cuts from the EP such as the energetic track 'Aim for the Head,' in which he sets the tone as someone who is hungry to succeed no matter what, to a song like "Come over (Commercial Break)," in which he dabbles with teenage emotion. His goal with music is to bring reality to the world.

'Shalom,' his upcoming project, is filled with emotion and realism, revealing a side of his identity and struggles.

raedr - Rosalyna (Space Version)

Here is another young talent we came across this week. His new tune 'Rosalyna (Space Version)' is a beautiful work of art.

Paa-Kwasi - Lobi

Paa Kwasi, a Ghanaian versatile Highlife & Afrobeat singer signed to Big Ayeh Media, has released a brand new song titled 'Lobi,' produced by the regular, O'tion.

Locko - Ole Ole

Meet Locko another young talent we came across this week. He is a young Rnb/afrobeat artist musician songwriter author from Cameroon. His song 'Ole Ole' is a beautiful tune.

JDL - Tlb

Meet JDL, the young music group we discovered this week. His new song, 'Tlb,' is a work of art.

Nawfel - Kiti (Original Mix) ft Idd Aziz

Nawfel is a multi-talented individual bringing Moroccan North African flavors to you. He is a rising star who is demonstrating his musical versatility through his production sounds. Few producers with a hip-hop background are brave enough to venture into the house music genre, but Nawfel jumps right in.