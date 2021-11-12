RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

Authors:

Pulse Mix

He released his first single, “19 Tobetsa'' with Major League Djz in 2018. He went on to release 2 EPs in 2019.

Welcome To The Plug Focalistic. (TBD)
Welcome To The Plug Focalistic. (TBD)

The Plug Management signs South African Amapiano Rapper, Focalistic. Lethabo Sebetso, popularly known as “Focalistic”, a pioneer of the Amapiano genre.

Recommended articles

Focalistic is a versatile electric artist. He has carved a niche for himself that he calls ‘Pina Tsa Ko Kasi’. He has taken the industry by storm and is in the process of building his own legacy.

He released his first single, “19 Tobetsa'' with Major League Djz in 2018. He went on to release 2 EPs in 2019. He released his single, “Ke Star'' featuring Virgo Deep in April 2020, followed by the remix in February 2021 featuring Davido and Virgo Deep. The remix received huge international success, charting at number 16 on the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart in the US.

Focalistic received seven All Africa Music Awards (AAMA) nominations at the 2021 AAMA under the following categories: Best Male Artiste, Artiste of the Year, Best African Collaborations, Best Artiste African Dance, Best Artiste in African Electro, Break Out Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year. He also received a nomination for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Plug is a Management, Music Publishing, Licensing, Distribution & Entertainment company. In a few years of navigating the entertainment industry and offering the best platform to artists, The Plug has also extended their services to Sports Management. The Plug looks forward to an amazing partnership between both parties.

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

Dboi releases mid-tempo single titled 'Count'

Jess ETA returns with new single, 'SKATA'

Jess ETA returns with new single, 'SKATA'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

Candy Bleakz performs for The Grammys

Candy Bleakz performs for The Grammys

South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, 'Attention'

Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, 'Attention'

Phyno releases fourth studio album, 'Still Over It'

Phyno releases fourth studio album, 'Still Over It'

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

Marvel's 'Eternals' now showing in Nigerian cinemas

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together

EUPHORIA: Rue and Jules shouldn’t be together

Trending

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

American University band delivers amazing performance Wizkid's 'Essence' in a stadium as song hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

After certifications in France and the UK, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' hits 15 billion streams on TikTok

CKay

Burna Boy teases new single titled, 'Off Your Mic' from his upcoming album

Burna Boy's hair is groomed by Mata Marielle