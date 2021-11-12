South African star, Focalistic signs to The Plug Management

Focalistic is a versatile electric artist. He has carved a niche for himself that he calls ‘Pina Tsa Ko Kasi’. He has taken the industry by storm and is in the process of building his own legacy.

He released his first single, “19 Tobetsa'' with Major League Djz in 2018. He went on to release 2 EPs in 2019. He released his single, “Ke Star'' featuring Virgo Deep in April 2020, followed by the remix in February 2021 featuring Davido and Virgo Deep. The remix received huge international success, charting at number 16 on the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart in the US.

Focalistic received seven All Africa Music Awards (AAMA) nominations at the 2021 AAMA under the following categories: Best Male Artiste, Artiste of the Year, Best African Collaborations, Best Artiste African Dance, Best Artiste in African Electro, Break Out Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year. He also received a nomination for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.