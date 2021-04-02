In anticipation of the celebration, the venue is set to host “A Night of Fuji Music” with fuji legend OBESERE on Easter Sunday, 4th of April.

A first of its kind, the evening will feature energetic performances from Nigeria’s music icon Abass “Obesere” Akande, aka Omo Rapala. The native of Ibadan gained notoriety through his unusual music style and slang usage that throws his fans into a frenzy.

Famous for his monster hit, 'Egungun Be Careful’, Obesere is widely celebrated amongst millennials for his wide spread influences in Afro-pop culture and recent transcendence into contemporary music and mainstream media.

It is going to be an evening to remember. Put on your dancing shoes, phone a friend or two, and make it a DATE @ LiVE! Lounge this Sunday.

LiVE! Lounge is an upscale premium leisure venue situated right in the heart of Victoria Island, offering mouth-watering food options and a relaxing ambience for a select few who love to enjoy the finer things in life. The lounge is notable for its week-long curated events such as the popular “Outdoor Karaoke Night” on Thursdays and LiVE! Fridays with an exceptional live Band.

Easter Special @ Live present "A Night of Fuji Music" with Obesere

Come experience first class entertainment.

At LiVE! reservations are highly recommended.

For regular and VIP table bookings call 09021106225 NOW to secure a spot.

Join the conversation on social media on Instagram @livelounge_ng

#ExperienceLiVE

Exclusive Media Partners: PULSE NIGERA (@pulsenigeria247)

For more media inquiries, please contact hello@encoremedialtd.com

*This is a featured post.