DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

“This mix embodies the beautiful vibrant sound from my continent of Africa and I'm delighted to have curated and produced this for Apple Music,” DJ Neptune tells Apple Music.

As the first Nigerian DJ to perform at the lauded SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, DJ Neptune has intensely spearheaded the export of Nigerian music and culture throughout his career, and with this exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix, he continues to highlight the best that the continent and his home has to offer.