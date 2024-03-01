ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

Adeayo Adebiyi

DJ Neptune is bringing his touch to Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix.

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix
DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

Recommended articles

“This mix embodies the beautiful vibrant sound from my continent of Africa and I'm delighted to have curated and produced this for Apple Music,” DJ Neptune tells Apple Music.

As the first Nigerian DJ to perform at the lauded SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, DJ Neptune has intensely spearheaded the export of Nigerian music and culture throughout his career, and with this exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix, he continues to highlight the best that the continent and his home has to offer.

Apple Music x DJ Neptune Africa Now Mix Tracklist

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Lifestyle - Bien ft Scar Mkadinali                                                              
  2. Tested, Approved & Trusted - Burna Boy                                                                            
  3. Jinga - Olamide                                                                             
  4. Trouble Maker - Rema                                                                           
  5. Celine Dion - Ajebo Hustlers ft. Odumodublvck  -                                                                  
  6. IDK - Wizkid ft. Zlatan                                                              
  7. Commas - Ayra Starr                                                                     
  8. WOTOWOTO SEASONING - ODUMODUBLVCK FT. BLACK SHERIF                                                                      
  9. Perfect Combi -  King Promise, Gabzy                                                                 
  10. Happiness  - Sarz Ft Asake & Gunna                                                                                                                   
  11. DND - Rema                                                                           
  12. Different Pattern - Seyi Vibez                                                                     
  13. Kontrol - Ch'cco Ft. ToooValid                                                                                                                             
  14. Bust Down  - Zlatan ft. Asake                                                                  
  15. Ololufe - Wizkid ft. Wande Coal
  16. Feel (Neptune Live Refix)  - Davido                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  17. Buruda - Jaivah x Marioo                                                                
  18. Arizona - Lojay Ft. Olamide                                                              
  19. MuMu -  DJ Neptune & Joeboy                                                               
  20. Imnandi lento - Mellow & Sleazy Ft. Tman Xpress 
  21. BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR. - ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian, Wale                                               
  22. Me & U - Tems                                                                           
  23. Jealousy - Ceeka RSA & Tyler ICU ft. Leemckrazy & Khalil Harrison                                                               
  24. Gwagwalada (Neptune Live Refix)  - Bnxn                                                                            
  25. OHEMA - Victony ft. Crayon & Bella Shmurda                                                                                                                      
  26. STINGRAY - DBN Gogo, PRVIS3, Triple X Da Ghost ft. Durban's Finest, Effected    
  27. Awukhuzeki -  DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee nhle                                                                                            
  28. Masithokoze - DJ Stokie & Eemoh                                                              
  29. Amazwe - Kabza De Small & Mthunzi Ft. MaWhoo                                                                                          
  30. Imithandazo -  Kabza De Small & Mthunzi Ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine & UmthakathiKush                                                            
  31. Amalobolo - Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M Ft. Stixx and Nia Pearl 
  32. Deeper -  Lady Zamar Ft. Megadrumz                                                                                                                           
  33. Do I (Remix) - Phyno ft. Burna Boy                                                                                                            
  34. Dalie - Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU                                      
  35. Holy Ghost   - Omah Lay                                                                         
  36. Mnike -  Tyler ICU & Tumela_za feat. DJ Maphorisa,Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee       
  37. Puff & Pass (Remix) - Zerrydl & Shallipopi                                                                
  38. IS IT YOU? - CKay                                                                                
  39. Keneilwe  - Wanitwa Mos x Nkosazana Daughter & Master KG                              
  40. Cast - Shallipopi, Odumodublvck                                                           
  41. Only Me - Asake                                                                             
  42. Big Baller -  Flavour                                                                         
  43. Water - Tyla                                                                   
  44. Umbrella -  Nasboi feat. Wande Coal                                                           
  45. iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes - Dlala Thukzin                                                                      
  46. Egwu -  Chiké & Mohbad                                                                      
  47. Gelato -  Greatness Republik Ft. Khaid & DJ Neptune                                           
  48. Peace - Mohbad                                                                 
  49. (Twe Twe) audio - Kizz Daniel ft Davido   
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

Zubby Michael and Timini spar over who the biggest actor in Africa is

Zubby Michael and Timini spar over who the biggest actor in Africa is

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

Mercy Chinwo is inspiring the mainstream resurgence of Nigerian gospel music

Mercy Chinwo is inspiring the mainstream resurgence of Nigerian gospel music

Adesua, Jidekene, Layi Wasabi, Blossom star in Inkblot’s 'Japa!'

Adesua, Jidekene, Layi Wasabi, Blossom star in Inkblot’s 'Japa!'

Ruger & BNXN kick off bromance with new single 'Romeo Must Die'

Ruger & BNXN kick off bromance with new single 'Romeo Must Die'

Mavin records signee Bayanni on how he survived a near death experience

Mavin records signee Bayanni on how he survived a near death experience

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy continues impressive run with new single 'Incoming'

Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy continues impressive run with new single 'Incoming'

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Apple Music launches monthly version of its Replay feature

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon attempt unsuccessful - GWR confirms

Construction begins in new 12,000 capacity Arena in Lagos (The Stadium Business)

Nigerian entertainment industry gets major boost with new 12,000 capacity arena

Burna Boy sells out successive shows at the Scotia Bank Arena

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada