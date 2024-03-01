DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix
DJ Neptune is bringing his touch to Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix.
Recommended articles
“This mix embodies the beautiful vibrant sound from my continent of Africa and I'm delighted to have curated and produced this for Apple Music,” DJ Neptune tells Apple Music.
As the first Nigerian DJ to perform at the lauded SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, DJ Neptune has intensely spearheaded the export of Nigerian music and culture throughout his career, and with this exclusive Africa Now DJ Mix, he continues to highlight the best that the continent and his home has to offer.
Apple Music x DJ Neptune Africa Now Mix Tracklist
ADVERTISEMENT
- Lifestyle - Bien ft Scar Mkadinali
- Tested, Approved & Trusted - Burna Boy
- Jinga - Olamide
- Trouble Maker - Rema
- Celine Dion - Ajebo Hustlers ft. Odumodublvck -
- IDK - Wizkid ft. Zlatan
- Commas - Ayra Starr
- WOTOWOTO SEASONING - ODUMODUBLVCK FT. BLACK SHERIF
- Perfect Combi - King Promise, Gabzy
- Happiness - Sarz Ft Asake & Gunna
- DND - Rema
- Different Pattern - Seyi Vibez
- Kontrol - Ch'cco Ft. ToooValid
- Bust Down - Zlatan ft. Asake
- Ololufe - Wizkid ft. Wande Coal
- Feel (Neptune Live Refix) - Davido
- Buruda - Jaivah x Marioo
- Arizona - Lojay Ft. Olamide
- MuMu - DJ Neptune & Joeboy
- Imnandi lento - Mellow & Sleazy Ft. Tman Xpress
- BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR. - ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian, Wale
- Me & U - Tems
- Jealousy - Ceeka RSA & Tyler ICU ft. Leemckrazy & Khalil Harrison
- Gwagwalada (Neptune Live Refix) - Bnxn
- OHEMA - Victony ft. Crayon & Bella Shmurda
- STINGRAY - DBN Gogo, PRVIS3, Triple X Da Ghost ft. Durban's Finest, Effected
- Awukhuzeki - DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen, Zee nhle
- Masithokoze - DJ Stokie & Eemoh
- Amazwe - Kabza De Small & Mthunzi Ft. MaWhoo
- Imithandazo - Kabza De Small & Mthunzi Ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine & UmthakathiKush
- Amalobolo - Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M Ft. Stixx and Nia Pearl
- Deeper - Lady Zamar Ft. Megadrumz
- Do I (Remix) - Phyno ft. Burna Boy
- Dalie - Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison & Tyler ICU
- Holy Ghost - Omah Lay
- Mnike - Tyler ICU & Tumela_za feat. DJ Maphorisa,Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
- Puff & Pass (Remix) - Zerrydl & Shallipopi
- IS IT YOU? - CKay
- Keneilwe - Wanitwa Mos x Nkosazana Daughter & Master KG
- Cast - Shallipopi, Odumodublvck
- Only Me - Asake
- Big Baller - Flavour
- Water - Tyla
- Umbrella - Nasboi feat. Wande Coal
- iPlan ft Zaba & Sykes - Dlala Thukzin
- Egwu - Chiké & Mohbad
- Gelato - Greatness Republik Ft. Khaid & DJ Neptune
- Peace - Mohbad
- (Twe Twe) audio - Kizz Daniel ft Davido
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix
Zubby Michael and Timini spar over who the biggest actor in Africa is
Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'
Mercy Chinwo is inspiring the mainstream resurgence of Nigerian gospel music
Adesua, Jidekene, Layi Wasabi, Blossom star in Inkblot’s 'Japa!'
Ruger & BNXN kick off bromance with new single 'Romeo Must Die'
Mavin records signee Bayanni on how he survived a near death experience
Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'
Afrobeats sensation Gnewzy continues impressive run with new single 'Incoming'
Pulse Sports
Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury
I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling
Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria
‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw
Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed
No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool
ADVERTISEMENT