DJ Khaled confirms that Burna Boy will be in his new album

In an interview with Rollingstone, DJ Khaled revealed that he has a song with Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy on his new album.

According to the serial hitmaking Music producer and DJ, he has been feeling Afrobeats for a while now and this led him to collaborate with Burna Boy who is the global face of Nigerian mainstream music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy has collaborated with several international stars including Ed Sheeran, Future, Khaled, J Balvin, J Hus, Stormzy, and more.

On his 2023 album, 'I Told Them' Burna Boy collaborated with legendary rap duo GZA and RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. He also worked with 21 Savage and J Cole as he continues to build on the international success of his hit single 'Last Last'.

After the album dropped, DJ Khaled posted a video of himself listening to Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' while also sharing videos of the two having dinner together on his Instagram account which sparked news of a possible collaboration.

In the interview, DJ Khaled revealed that he will be taking a break from music after releasing his next album as he plans to focus on other entertainment areas including movies

ADVERTISEMENT