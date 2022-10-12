DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has emerged as one of the biggest songs from Africa in 2022 and DJ Khaled has revealed that he is one of the many celebrity fans of the hit single. DJ Khaled recently posted an Instagram video where he was in his Rolls Royce singing along to 'Last Last' before pausing the song to declare it a "Bomboclat record" which is Jamaican slang that loosely translates to a "Mad Record".

Possible Collaboration: DJ Khaled has shared multiple videos of himself and Burna Boy chilling together and it includes a picture of the two in a studio with Burna Boy appearing to be in a recording session. This suggests the possibility of a collaboration between both acts.