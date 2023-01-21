Davido's 'FALL' goes platinum in the United States

The single which was produced by ace music producer Kiddominant is the second in a run of 4 incredible hit songs ('IF', 'FALL', 'Like That', and 'FIA') in 2017 enjoying international acceptance in the UK and the US.

Since Afrobeats began making international exploits, 'FALL' is credited with being one of the songs that opened the doors for Afrobeats' commercial success in the United States.

Davido has established himself as one of the biggest musical acts in the world with his music putting Africa on the global stage. In 2022, he made history by appearing in the official FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem.

With his platinum plaque, Davido will be joining CKay, Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid as Nigerian artists with RIAA platinum plaques.