Davido's 'FALL' goes platinum in the United States

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has celebrated another feat as his hit single 'FALL' exceeded 1 million in sales in the United States.

Davido
Davido

Details: In a Twitter post on Friday, 20th January 2023 by music distribution and talent management company The Plug, Davido's 2017 hit record 'FALL' has exceeded a million units in sales which earned it an RIAA platinum plaque.

The single which was produced by ace music producer Kiddominant is the second in a run of 4 incredible hit songs ('IF', 'FALL', 'Like That', and 'FIA') in 2017 enjoying international acceptance in the UK and the US.

Since Afrobeats began making international exploits, 'FALL' is credited with being one of the songs that opened the doors for Afrobeats' commercial success in the United States.

Davido has established himself as one of the biggest musical acts in the world with his music putting Africa on the global stage. In 2022, he made history by appearing in the official FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem.

With his platinum plaque, Davido will be joining CKay, Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid as Nigerian artists with RIAA platinum plaques.


Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
