Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album
Spotify has announced Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' as the most exported Afrobeats album.
In the latest update on its Afrobeats dedicated website, Spotify revealed the most exported Afrobeats songs on its platforms.
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy tops the list with his Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' released in July 2022.
The album delivered the mega-hit song 'Last Last' as well as other hits in 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, and 'Its Plenty'.
Other albums on the list include Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', CKay's 'CKay The First' EP, and Wizkid's fourth album 'Made In Lagos' which all delivered mega international smash hit singles in 'Calm Down', 'Love Nwantiti', and 'Essence' respectively.
Top 10 Most Exported Afrobeats Albums on Spotify
- Burna Boy - 'Love, Damini'
- CKay - 'CKay The First'
- Burna Boy - 'African Giant'
- Rema - 'Raves & Roses'
- Tems - 'For Broken Ears'
- Omah Lay - 'Boy Alone'
- Asake - 'Mr. Money With The Vibez'
- Wizkid - 'Made In Lagos'
- Fireboy - 'Playboy'
- Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'
