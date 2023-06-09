Burna Boy' sister reacts to Davido's 'New Cat' statement

The video was posted on Twitter by an Influencer and it quickly divided opinion as fans of both artists vehemently disagreed on the accuracy of the classification.

In the interview, Davido stated that he and Wizkid were undoubtedly the first artists to blow out of Nigeria and take the music to an international audience. He then went further to say list some new talents whom he described as new cats who are taking Afrobeats to a global audience.

He mentioned Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake as new cats while also including Burna Boy on the list.

Burna Boy's younger sister Nissi who is also a musician has reacted to Davido's statement with a video on her Instagram story.

She posted a video of her dancing at Burna Boy's recent performance at his historic London Stadium concert that had 60,000 fans in attendance. She captioned the video "New cats are facing their hustle."