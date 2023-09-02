Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism.

I mean if there are no laws it therefore means no laws should be forced down the throat or imposed on anyone.

In the realm of painting, the term expressionist is now used for any painting that expresses the distorted state of mind of an expressionist de-emphasizing reality. The question is who then is the culprit in Asake’s extravagant Basquiat visuals?

Before we dive in it wouldn’t be out of place to make a worthy mention of Jean Michel Basquait an American icon and artist a 21-year-old Black American Brooklynite famous for the following quote;

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think about art when I’m working I think about life". His untitled painting which sold for over 100 million dollars in 2017 got tongues wagging. He was most notably influenced by medical encyclopedia when he was hit by a car and his mum while on his sickbed bought him grey’s Anatomy which became a rich source of inspiration for his renowned paintings.

Cut to the Hecuba, the Basquiat visuals reinforce the dominant theme of neo-expressionism and Graffiti art. It is a masterstroke from Blanksquare productions, film directors Joshua Valle and Edgarsteves.

You have the answer right there to the poser above; these are some of the creative culprits behind this chaotic intellectual display of the expressionist work of art in Asake’s Basquiat visuals.

The establishing shots elicited the emotional response of suspense and anxiety as viewers were eager for context beyond the point of view of the beautiful scenery and the location to the development of the main character Ololademi Asake in the fullness of life La vida loca on a boat cruise with an array of beautiful ladies.

Desperate to dominate the emotions of the viewers Asake goes into astral mode to reveal his depth in an underwater scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fish eye effect combined with the low angle depth of field further confirmed his status as a dominant alpha male and the new “King Cat” in the game deserving of a Basquiat crown of glory as one of the graffiti paintings of a head wearing a crown by the video vixen would suggest; This was not a message of neutrality but of brutality and kingship.

Asake’s simple message of dominion is a shot in the arm for his loyal fandom. They are comforted by this assurance by Asake that they haven’t seen nothing yet as the Lord of the Manor is not ready to slow down anytime soon but feels rather bullish in his fortitude and grit to show the world that truly, of the feline five personality traits of the cat the most prominent one for him is “dominance” and its attendant consequences on energetic gain, leadership and true dynamism in the Afrobeat genre.

Tilewa Oyefeso writes from Wigweandpartners

_---_