ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Pulse Mix

#featurebyTilewaOyefeso

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism.
Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism.

Recommended articles

I mean if there are no laws it therefore means no laws should be forced down the throat or imposed on anyone.

In the realm of painting, the term expressionist is now used for any painting that expresses the distorted state of mind of an expressionist de-emphasizing reality. The question is who then is the culprit in Asake’s extravagant Basquiat visuals?

Before we dive in it wouldn’t be out of place to make a worthy mention of Jean Michel Basquait an American icon and artist a 21-year-old Black American Brooklynite famous for the following quote;

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think about art when I’m working I think about life". His untitled painting which sold for over 100 million dollars in 2017 got tongues wagging. He was most notably influenced by medical encyclopedia when he was hit by a car and his mum while on his sickbed bought him grey’s Anatomy which became a rich source of inspiration for his renowned paintings.

Cut to the Hecuba, the Basquiat visuals reinforce the dominant theme of neo-expressionism and Graffiti art. It is a masterstroke from Blanksquare productions, film directors Joshua Valle and Edgarsteves.

You have the answer right there to the poser above; these are some of the creative culprits behind this chaotic intellectual display of the expressionist work of art in Asake’s Basquiat visuals.

The establishing shots elicited the emotional response of suspense and anxiety as viewers were eager for context beyond the point of view of the beautiful scenery and the location to the development of the main character Ololademi Asake in the fullness of life La vida loca on a boat cruise with an array of beautiful ladies.

Desperate to dominate the emotions of the viewers Asake goes into astral mode to reveal his depth in an underwater scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fish eye effect combined with the low angle depth of field further confirmed his status as a dominant alpha male and the new “King Cat” in the game deserving of a Basquiat crown of glory as one of the graffiti paintings of a head wearing a crown by the video vixen would suggest; This was not a message of neutrality but of brutality and kingship.

Asake’s simple message of dominion is a shot in the arm for his loyal fandom. They are comforted by this assurance by Asake that they haven’t seen nothing yet as the Lord of the Manor is not ready to slow down anytime soon but feels rather bullish in his fortitude and grit to show the world that truly, of the feline five personality traits of the cat the most prominent one for him is “dominance” and its attendant consequences on energetic gain, leadership and true dynamism in the Afrobeat genre.

Tilewa Oyefeso writes from Wigweandpartners

_---_

#featurebyTilewaOyefeso

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Olamide, others emerges most streamed Hip hop artistes on Spotify

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Ruger releases highly anticipated debut album 'Ru The World'

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

African artists projected to earn over $1.2 million in royalties from Mdundo

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Review]

Gdzilla

D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Most viewed songs

The 10 most viewed African songs