The award-winning artist performed his new single 'Yoga' which is his first release of 2023 before performing 'Organise' off his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe.'

Asake was assisted by The Composers who provided live instrumentation as he dazzled listeners with his performance.

The performance sees Asake become the latest Nigerian act to perform on the show after Burna Boy and Wizkid performed 'Last Last' and 'Money and Love' in 2022.

Asake took the industry by storm in 2022 after dropping 'Omo Ope' featuring Olamide in January. The single was the first to a series of hit releases that was rounded off with the release of his record-breaking debut album.