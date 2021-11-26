RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Any Given Sunday, a phenomenal and diverse event aimed at depicting the vibrant spirit of Afrobeats has in less than forty weeks since its inception, fostered the core spirit of Lagos’ nightlife.

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!
#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

Hosted weekly in the hub of Lagos’ finest dining Vibe, Any Given Sunday (AGS) accounts for the best live performances in Lagos by some of the biggest names in Afrobeat and highlife; Reminisce, Chike, Teni and many more. Checkout @anygivensunday2021 on Instagram.

Recommended articles

This December, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, the brand that has given its community some of the most memorable live band experiences will be putting the cherry on top with the GRAND FINALE.

Amidst experiential experiences like never seen before on African soil, Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Fireboy, Rema, Chike, Alternate Sounds will be setting the stage ablaze with tantalizing vocal strength and energetic dance moves.

Date: Sunday, December 12th

Time: 7PM

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!
#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December! Pulse Nigeria

Get your tickets via https://event.flutterwave.com/1329-any-given-sunday-live at #30,000 VIP and #1,500,000 for a table.

Take out your dancing shoes and get your tickets. This is an event you would be glad you attended!

#ShutDownDecember #DettyDecember #AnyGivenSundayLive #JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #Flutterwave #Tangerine #TheVibeLagos

----

#FeaturebyAnyGivenSundayLive

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

Nú Baby releases a celebratory Afro-pop record titled 'Masta Jam'

Nú Baby releases a celebratory Afro-pop record titled 'Masta Jam'

Black-ish wraps up production after eight seasons

Black-ish wraps up production after eight seasons

Taylor Swift remembers it ‘All too well’ in short film

Taylor Swift remembers it ‘All too well’ in short film

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'

Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'

Meet Africaine, a free spirit communicating through music

Meet Africaine, a free spirit communicating through music

Trending

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys [Pulse Interview]

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys. [Pulse Nigeria]

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti get Grammy nominations

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Reekado Banks - OTR Vol. 2. (Banks Music)

Adele breaking records again with her latest album, 30

Adele