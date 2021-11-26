Hosted weekly in the hub of Lagos’ finest dining Vibe, Any Given Sunday (AGS) accounts for the best live performances in Lagos by some of the biggest names in Afrobeat and highlife; Reminisce, Chike, Teni and many more. Checkout @anygivensunday2021 on Instagram.
#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!
Any Given Sunday, a phenomenal and diverse event aimed at depicting the vibrant spirit of Afrobeats has in less than forty weeks since its inception, fostered the core spirit of Lagos’ nightlife.
This December, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, the brand that has given its community some of the most memorable live band experiences will be putting the cherry on top with the GRAND FINALE.
Amidst experiential experiences like never seen before on African soil, Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Fireboy, Rema, Chike, Alternate Sounds will be setting the stage ablaze with tantalizing vocal strength and energetic dance moves.
Date: Sunday, December 12th
Time: 7PM
Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre
Get your tickets via https://event.flutterwave.com/1329-any-given-sunday-live at #30,000 VIP and #1,500,000 for a table.
Take out your dancing shoes and get your tickets. This is an event you would be glad you attended!
#ShutDownDecember #DettyDecember #AnyGivenSundayLive #JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #Flutterwave #Tangerine #TheVibeLagos
#FeaturebyAnyGivenSundayLive
