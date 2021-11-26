AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

This December, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, the brand that has given its community some of the most memorable live band experiences will be putting the cherry on top with the GRAND FINALE.

Amidst experiential experiences like never seen before on African soil, Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Fireboy, Rema, Chike, Alternate Sounds will be setting the stage ablaze with tantalizing vocal strength and energetic dance moves.

Date: Sunday, December 12th

Time: 7PM

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre

Pulse Nigeria

Get your tickets via https://event.flutterwave.com/1329-any-given-sunday-live at #30,000 VIP and #1,500,000 for a table.

Take out your dancing shoes and get your tickets. This is an event you would be glad you attended!

#ShutDownDecember #DettyDecember #AnyGivenSundayLive #JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #Flutterwave #Tangerine #TheVibeLagos

