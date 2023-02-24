Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'

EBlack new single titled ‘’Anybody’’ is coming out soon… Anticipate!!!

Stream, Download, Listen and Enjoy.

►Follow/Subscribe To EBlack On;

►Lyrics

Wo Yeh Yeh Yeh

Wouwo Yeh Yeh Yeh

(A.O.P)

EBaba Dey Here So

Eye An An

I Will Live A Good Life

I Want To Live A Good Life

I Don’t Wanna Suffer

I Don’t Wanna Feel No Hunger

I Just Wanna Live A Better Life

I Wanna Be Free Yeh Yeh Yeh Yeh An

We Get Government With A Good Plans

How I Wish

Wey Ready For Repentance

How I Wish

Government Money Reach The Low Class

How I Wish

I Say We Living In Abundance

How I Wish

Africa Go Better For Instance

How I Wish

And Naija Go Become France

How I Wish

Poverty Go Enter One Chance

How I Wish

E Go Better For We Last Last

How I Wish Oh Yeh

How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

Ohuhu

How I Wish Oh Yeh

How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

Ohuhu

So Many Things Me I Dey See Inna Me Eyes

Got Me Thinking Asking Lot Of Questions Why

Done Everything Am Out Of Options Now

The Fight Is Not For The Swift

Nor The Battle Is For The Mighty

What Is Gonna Be Now

What Is Gonna Be

When The People Are Deceived And The Truth Is Not Working

What Is Gonna Be Now

What Is Gonna Be

When The Cure For The Pain Is The Same Thing That Smites Us

This One No Be Small Small Matter

But Any How E Be

Steady We Dey Gather Yeh Eh

This One No Be Small Small Matter

But Any How E Be

One Day E Go Better Yeh

We Get Government With A Good Plans

How I Wish

Wey Ready For Repentance

How I Wish

Government Money Reach The Low Class

How I Wish

I Say We Living In Abundance

How I Wish

Africa Go Better For Instance

How I Wish

And Naija Go Become France

How I Wish

Poverty Go Enter One Chance

How I Wish

E Go Better For We Last Last

How I Wish Oh Yeh

How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

Ohuhu

How I Wish Oh Yeh

How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

Ohuhu

How I Wish Say

Naija Go Better Yeh An

How I Wish Say

Africa Go Unite Eh

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

How I Wish

Let’s Make Africa A Better Place For Us All

United We Stand Divided We Fall

_---_