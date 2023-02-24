Kapital E Music Presents ‘’How I Wish’’ The third official single as a follow up to EBlack’s (@eblackonpoint) ‘‘BILIE‘’ feat. Duncan Mighty and “KOLOMBI”. ‘’How I Wish’’ was produced by Idee Strings & Malega, mixed and mastered by Lord Gabriels.
Afro-pop hitmaker, EBlack releases amazing single titled 'How I Wish'
#FeatureByEBlack: After the release of his club banger titled “KOLOMBI” afro-pop hit maker EBlack a.k.a Mr Onpoint is here again with an amazing release titled ‘’How I Wish’’ which is a release that stirs up the emotions of the common man about the happenings in the country where he hails from, Nigeria.
►Lyrics
Wo Yeh Yeh Yeh
Wouwo Yeh Yeh Yeh
(A.O.P)
EBaba Dey Here So
Eye An An
I Will Live A Good Life
I Want To Live A Good Life
I Don’t Wanna Suffer
I Don’t Wanna Feel No Hunger
I Just Wanna Live A Better Life
I Wanna Be Free Yeh Yeh Yeh Yeh An
We Get Government With A Good Plans
How I Wish
Wey Ready For Repentance
How I Wish
Government Money Reach The Low Class
How I Wish
I Say We Living In Abundance
How I Wish
Africa Go Better For Instance
How I Wish
And Naija Go Become France
How I Wish
Poverty Go Enter One Chance
How I Wish
E Go Better For We Last Last
How I Wish Oh Yeh
How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
Ohuhu
How I Wish Oh Yeh
How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
Ohuhu
So Many Things Me I Dey See Inna Me Eyes
Got Me Thinking Asking Lot Of Questions Why
Done Everything Am Out Of Options Now
The Fight Is Not For The Swift
Nor The Battle Is For The Mighty
What Is Gonna Be Now
What Is Gonna Be
When The People Are Deceived And The Truth Is Not Working
What Is Gonna Be Now
What Is Gonna Be
When The Cure For The Pain Is The Same Thing That Smites Us
This One No Be Small Small Matter
But Any How E Be
Steady We Dey Gather Yeh Eh
This One No Be Small Small Matter
But Any How E Be
One Day E Go Better Yeh
We Get Government With A Good Plans
How I Wish
Wey Ready For Repentance
How I Wish
Government Money Reach The Low Class
How I Wish
I Say We Living In Abundance
How I Wish
Africa Go Better For Instance
How I Wish
And Naija Go Become France
How I Wish
Poverty Go Enter One Chance
How I Wish
E Go Better For We Last Last
How I Wish Oh Yeh
How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
Ohuhu
How I Wish Oh Yeh
How I Wish Oh Yeh Yeh
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
Ohuhu
How I Wish Say
Naija Go Better Yeh An
How I Wish Say
Africa Go Unite Eh
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
How I Wish
Let’s Make Africa A Better Place For Us All
United We Stand Divided We Fall
_---_
#FeatureByEBlack
