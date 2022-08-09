AFRIMA receives 9,076 entries for 2022 awards

The record-breaking entries was received from creatives across all Five regions on the continent as well as Europe and North America. The entries submission lasted two months starting from Monday, May 30 and running till Friday, August 30.

Speaking on the record-breaking entries, AFRIMA's Juror representing the diaspora (North America) Hadja Kobele said:

“This development is a clear indicator that AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally, and Africans value the importance of celebrating themselves, as culture remains one of our strongest tools for global unification, as well as economic growth.”

Leading the entry is Eastern African with an impressive 2,890 entries which makes up 31.8 percent. West African region was a close second with 2,863 entries making up 31.5 percent. Southern African also turned in impressive numbers with 1,659 entries, tallying up to 18.2 percent. Central Africa turned in 941 entries amounting to 10.3 percent. And Northern Africa wasn't left out with 373 entries making up a modest 4.1 percent. The diaspora also marked their presence with 349 entries representing 3.8 percent of all total submissions.

In line with the AFRIMA 2022 calendar, a 13-member jury is expected to arrive Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday August 11, for an 8-day adjudication process.

The jury composed of seasoned experts across all five regions in the African music industry, as well as the diaspora, specifically North America and Europe will select the nominees across all existing categories. .