Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company, unveils artist Zhus JDO
Gilbert Bani also known as A-Q has launched a new music company called The Cake Bizness.
The new model treats signed artists as start-ups and investors can invest in their brand at an early stage and watch their investment grow as the artist's career flourishes.
The artist-company relationship takes on an innovative approach that positions the signee as u unique brand akin to a start-up in whom the label will invest to expand its product and brand.
Music professionals across different areas of the industry can also provide their services as sweat equity for shares, and share values rise with artist success, offering an exciting investment opportunity.
The CEO and founder, Gilbert Bani, believes that "every artist in development is a start-up and should be treated as such. Our vision is an ecosystem where everyone shares artistic expression. Everyone gets a piece of the cake."
The Cake Bizness invites music artists, investors, and enthusiasts to join this groundbreaking journey as it enters the music industry.
To kick off the company's initiative, The Cake Bizness has partnered with ZHUS JDO an emerging artist born and groomed in Benin City. ZHUS JDO has released his debut single titled 'Johnbull' produced by Wondah and delivered entirely in Pidgin, reflecting his Benin City roots and linguistic versatility.
