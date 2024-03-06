ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company, unveils artist Zhus JDO

Adeayo Adebiyi

Gilbert Bani also known as A-Q has launched a new music company called The Cake Bizness.

Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company The Cake Bizness
Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company The Cake Bizness

Recommended articles

The new model treats signed artists as start-ups and investors can invest in their brand at an early stage and watch their investment grow as the artist's career flourishes.

The artist-company relationship takes on an innovative approach that positions the signee as u unique brand akin to a start-up in whom the label will invest to expand its product and brand.

Music professionals across different areas of the industry can also provide their services as sweat equity for shares, and share values rise with artist success, offering an exciting investment opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO and founder, Gilbert Bani, believes that "every artist in development is a start-up and should be treated as such. Our vision is an ecosystem where everyone shares artistic expression. Everyone gets a piece of the cake."

The Cake Bizness invites music artists, investors, and enthusiasts to join this groundbreaking journey as it enters the music industry.

To kick off the company's initiative, The Cake Bizness has partnered with ZHUS JDO an emerging artist born and groomed in Benin City. ZHUS JDO has released his debut single titled 'Johnbull' produced by Wondah and delivered entirely in Pidgin, reflecting his Benin City roots and linguistic versatility.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2Baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe part ways after 20 years together

2Baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe part ways after 20 years together

Top 10 event and TV hosts in Nigeria

Top 10 event and TV hosts in Nigeria

Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company, unveils artist Zhus JDO

Award-winning rapper A-Q launches music company, unveils artist Zhus JDO

Kizz Daniel will be dropping a new EP in March 2024

Kizz Daniel will be dropping a new EP in March 2024

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Kiddwaya cancels birthday party to mourn Herbert Wigwe's son Chizi

Kiddwaya cancels birthday party to mourn Herbert Wigwe's son Chizi

5 business lessons from 'Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre'

5 business lessons from 'Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre'

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skepta recruits Portable for new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Portable joins Skepta on new Afrobeats hit 'Tony Montana'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas: 'NO TIME'

Introducing the latest release from SamXCas, 'NO TIME'

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

DJ Neptune curates latest Apple Music Africa Now DJ Mix

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life

Pheelz shares how a tweet from Rema changed his life