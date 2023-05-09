A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

Even when they celebrate, they tend to spend a lot of time focusing on their perception of other people and what these people think of them. This comparison of success and positions provides a dramatic effect that's a common denominator in Hip Hop.

In 'God's Engineering 2,' A-Q celebrates reaching the peak of his career through a hard-hitting project that covers all grounds.

A great lyricist, A-Q has a lot to say about colleagues, friends, family, and society. His thoughts are conveyed from a position of success that comes with defying protocol and limits set for a rapper with his cadence.

While the first installment conveys the thoughts of a rapper who intends to reach the top without kowtowing to set standards, the follow-up celebrates the success that comes with originality and doggedness.

In his long pursuit for success, A-Q faced limitations from a market that didn't really give rappers a chance, and even when labels were ready to take on the risk, he wasn't considered cool enough. These experiences coupled with the hand life dealt him forged his perspective and determination to always say it as it's.

So while some listeners might share the sentiments that A-Q could do with a little less nagging, his thoughts are not uncommon of great lyricists. Take for example Jay-Z's performance on DJ Khaled's 'God Did' which is a 7-minute chest-thumping extravaganza that still conveys subliminal to old time detractors and foes. And even when the song is mainly celebratory, it is set against the backdrop of shaming doubters, detractors, and rivals.

'God's Engineering 2' excels in the quality of its lyricism and delivery. A-Q beams with confidence as he talks about his career achievements and business successes. He talks up himself and his originality in a way that brings to mind the memory lines from Rick Ross's 'Free Mason' where Jay Z famously mentioned the words "This is God's engineering." He celebrates his loyal friends and family members with the same passion with which he calls out betrayal and unoriginality.

A-Q explores introspection that cuts across his success and relationships while allowing himself to enjoy some moments of vanity. He talks about his Headies awards, his place in Hip Hop, being business savvy, his car collections, and trading fake Snickers for top brands.

He examines notable events across the globe while unapologetically sharing his thoughts in his quintessential manner. He has a word of reprimand for different people and groups in 'What's Happening.' A-Q isn't one to hold back and in 'Blueprint,' he gives the middle finger to different people while holding his status as a pacesetter for making it despite the establishment. And he calls out former associates, collaborators, and even those he considered family for their betrayal.

Self-awareness is something A-Q prides himself on and credits for his success. While this self-consciousness accounts for his boldness to always dig in, like in 'All Paid For' where he mocks the industry, it also holds up his personality. He admits to not being a cool person in 'Mogadishu' where he shares his resolution to always go hard on a record that showcases why he's one of the best rappers on the continent.

While he has strong words from others, A-Q doesn't fail to engage in introspection. He admits his shortcoming to his friends, family, and even his Exes. And he gives insight into his occasional yearning for individualism even from family while also admitting the important role family played and still plays in his life in 'Man Made' and 'Outrospection.'

Overall, 'God's Engineering 2' tops its predecessor which is in itself, a giant feat. A-Q retains the same defiance and confidence that runs through his work while occasionally basking in the vanity that comes with success.

The topics, lyrics, nuances, punchlines, and delivery hits a level only very few rappers on the continent can reach.

The constant complaint about A-Q's music from some listeners is that his flows don't always follow the beat pattern. However, this is a style common with great rappers including Nas, and in no way reduces the level at which floats.

Any Hip Hop fan who enjoys quality bars, effortless delivery, and top-level braggadocio mixed with defiance will enjoy A-Q works. And while it might be notably lacking in Pop culture appeal, A-Q is a true student of rap, and 'God's Engineering 2' is Hip Hop at its hardest.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes and Delivery: 1.8/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.7/2