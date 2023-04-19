The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 top singers to have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

#FeatureByNigerianIdol: This article takes a look at some top performers who have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

The exploits of the last three finalists: Progress, Zadok, and Banty are still very fresh in memory. Lest we not forget Itohan aka Baby Dragon and even Jordan, who could serenade any music lover with his unique voice.

As we brace up for another showcase by music talents on the show, this article takes a look at some top performers who have graced the Nigerian Idol stage:

Mercy Chimnwo: As they say, Nigerian Idol unearths the music voice of tomorrow. The sweet voice of the popular gospel music singer graced Nigerian Idol season 2 where she won the star prize. Mercy will be remembered for her special rendition of Fela's hit track, Zombie at the finale. It remains one of the top moments ever on Nigerian Idol stage.

Kingdom Kroseide: His journey to the throne was a special one. The judges had plans for just ten contestants into the live show from the audition, but they decided to extend the slots by one, just to accommodate Kingdom. From then on, Kingdom made the Nigerian Idol stage his own with powerful vocal performances that swept the judges and audience off their feet. He eventually emerged as the winner of season 6.

Francis Atela: He's not one with the high-pitch voice like Kingdom and Mercy, but everyone who followed the 6th season of Nigerian Idol will agree that Francis was a top performer. He's got the appearance of a reggae star with the voice to match, and his stage control was impeccable. Francis finished second to Kingdom, but he's surely deserving of a mention among the stars who graced the Nigerian Idol stage.

Zadok Aghalengbe: If it's possible to have joint winners, Nigerian Idol season 7 should have produced one. Zadok possesses an organic and powerful voice that sets him apart from the rest. His stage performance of Michael Bolton's 'Soul Provider' was chosen by the judges as their best performance of the season. The performance was so special that Michel Bolton gave Zadok a mention on his social media page. He's surely one of the very few top performers to miss out on the main prize.

Odugbemi Sarah (Eye-D): Ahead of the Nigerian Idol season 4 finale, many ardent followers of the show predicted Eye-D to emerge winner. But it wasn't to be, as she lost out to Evelle. The talented singer will however be remembered for her stage performances throughout that season, most notably her rendition of Whitney Houston's 'Dance With Somebody'.

Nigerian Idol season 8 will be hitting your screens this Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family, starting at 7 pm.

Enjoy every moment of Nigerian Idol and other premium content by staying connected to your DStv/GOtv. Download the MyDStv/MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription, or dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.

