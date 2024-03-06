ADVERTISEMENT
2Baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe part ways after 20 years together

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music legend has been on the management books of Efe Omorogbe's Now Muzik since 2004.

The news was shared by the social media handle of Now Muzik which is Efe Omorogbe's management company on whose books 2Baba has been signed since 2004 after he left Plaintainshun Boiz and signed to Kennis Music.

In the post, Efe Omorogbe, CEO of Now Muzik, expressed gratitude for their journey. He glowingly described 2Baba as one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time.

"I am grateful to 2baba for the trust, and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made; the fans we entertained. 2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades. My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines, and continuing to advocate for any and everything 2Baba," Efe Omoregbe said on his over two-decade relationship with 2Baba.

Speaking on the end of his relationship with Now Muzik, 2Baba thanked the company for bringing his talent and vision to life.

"I know it's a cliche but every good thing must come to an end. I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik.

Everything I've been able to achieve is as a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies and I couldn't be more grateful to them."

In the 20 years of partnership with Now Muzik, the multi-award-winning superstar 2Baba won over 60 awards and rocketed to international success that continues to endure. 2Baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe part ways after 20 years together

