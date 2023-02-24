2023 Elections: 8 Songs that should be on your election day playlist

Here are 10 songs that can help you stay motivated and entertained on election day.

1. '4 Instance' by 2Baba

This classic record draws attention to the social and political issues plaguing Nigeria and which has continued to relegate it to the backdrop in the comity of nations.

This song will inspire you to not only vote but also to ensure your vote counts as you make your contribution to salvaging the country from its current state.

2. 'Shey Na Like This' by Wande Coal

This song asks a burning question that requires a sincere retrospective response from Nigerians. With the country currently far from where it should be, this song will inspire you to go out and vote in the hope of having a new leadership that will steer Nigeria in the right direction.

3. 'Jaga Jaga' by Eedris Abdulkareem

When Eedris Abdulkareem released 'Jaga Jaga,' the single resonated with Nigerians and quickly became a hit.

18 years after 'Jaga Jaga,' Nigeria has suffered a further decline, and the poverty rate has significantly increased. 'Jaga jaga' captures the state of the nation in 2004 and it does today, and this painful lack of progress should inspire you to go out and vote.

4. 'Jailer' by Asa

Asa's 'Jailer' is a sober reminder of the metaphorical jail that's Nigeria and how Nigerians are locked in a psychological, economic, social, and religious jail.

This song should spur you to grab your PVC and head to your polling unit in a bid to free Nigeria from the ideological, economic, and religious incarceration in the hands of the political elite.

5. 'Mr. President' by African China

This song is still as fresh in memory and relevant today as it was when it was released in 2006. 'Mr. President' was African China's reminder to the political class to govern rightly and ensure there's justice, fairness, and equity in the land irrespective of status, religion, or creed.

It should be a reminder of why you need to vote and demand good governance.

6. 'Suruu Lere' by Lagbaja

This classic song by Afrobeats legend Lagbaja captures the myriads of challenges that have hindered Nigerians from enjoying the dividends of democracy.

The song is a reminder to Nigerians that after 61 years of independence, Nigeria is still grappling with the same challenges of corruption, tribalism, and poverty. 'Suruu Lere' should inspire you to exercise your franchise and kick out the corrupt leaders who have put the country in a sorry state.

7. 'Mobolonwowon' by D'banj

Nigerians have gone through a lot in the last 8 years and there are quite a number of people who are elated at the prospect of a change in leadership. If you're one of those who can't wait for a new government to occupy Aso Rock, then D'banj's classic record captures your mood.

8. 'Waving Flag' by K'NAAN