All is set for the theatrical release of Niyi Towolawi's latest feature film, 'The Miracle Centre'.

The situation comedy produced by Bode Odetoye has been confirmed to premiere in cinemas nationwide on January 1, 2021.

Starring an ensemble list of A-list movie stars including Odunalade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Ayo Mogaji, Yemi Sodimu, Afeez 'Saka' Oyetoro, Rachael Okonkwo and Instagram sensation, Etinosa Idemudia, 'The Miracle Centre' comically examines the problems of Nigeria's educational system. The story was written by Isokoh Edirin.

The upcoming comedy also stars popular comedians, Samuel Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi, Woli Agba among others.

Watch the trailer: