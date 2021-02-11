An official trailer for Diane Russet TV's new web series 'Ricordi' is here ahead of its February 14 premiere.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star. 'Ricordi' is directed by Michael 'AMA Psalmist' Akinrogunde and produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

ALSO READ: 'Omo Ghetto' knocks off Avengers: Endgame's Nigerian box office record

The new show is the first web series from Russet's list of productions which are predominantly short films.

Watch the trailer: