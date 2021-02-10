Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' 'Omo Ghetto The Saga' is on its way to becoming the overall highest grossing movie to be released in Nigerian box office.

The 2020 comedy sequel has officially knocked out Hollywood blockbuster, 'Avengers: Endgame' from the number two spot on the highest grossing list.

Recall the Marvel movie shattered records in 2019 with its cume gross of N528,396, 437, a figure that landed it at the spot of the second highest grossing movie in Nigerian box office.

With the latest numbers released by CEAN, 'Omo Ghetto' has become the second highest film moving 'Avengers: Endgame' to the number three spot. The latest record comes in the wake of its recent highest grossing Nollywood movie of the decade record. 'Omo Ghetto' is currently in its seventh week in cinemas.