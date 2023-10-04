ADVERTISEMENT
'The Black Book' is last week's third most watched film on Netflix globally

Faith Oloruntoyin

It's the first time a Nollywood movie is breaking such a record.

The Black Book is number 3 on Netflix's top 10 chart. [Twitter/EditiEffiong]
In a Netflix.com global ranking of the most-watched films in English, the crime thriller came in third with a total of 11.2 million views and 21.3 million hours between September 25, 2023 and October 1, 2023.

The Black Book viewings is currently spread across 69 countries, including South Korea, United States of America, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Panama, Poland, Romania, Venezuela, and Nigeria.

List of the top 10 movies on Netflix globally. [Website/Netflix,com]
Acknowledging the history-making feat on Twitter, the film's director, Editi Effiong, thanked everyone for contributing to its success. "Never in my life did I think this could happen. Thank you so much to everyone who watched, shared, talked about. Thank you, my amazing cast and crew," he posted.

This new record of the biggest African title globally on Netflix is another breakthrough for the industry and the first time director, Effiong.

The Black Book stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, a man whose son is wrongly accused and killed for the crime of kidnapping. The father, who became a deacon after retiring from a dark past, takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang and a shadowy organisation to clear his son's name.

Produced by Anakle Films, the key cast includes Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle and Bimbo Manuel.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

