To celebrate Eid-ul-fitr, here are five soulful Muslim films available on Netflix and Amazon.

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (Netflix)

Directed by Khurram H. Alavi and Ayman Jamal, the animation based on true events follows a young boy fighting for his right to religious practise.

The plot centres on Bilal finding courage to keep his faith alive and to stand against greed and injustice.

2. Facing Mecca (Netflix)

The Jan-Eric Mack directed film follows a Syrian pensioner who comes to the aid of a man on face with the ordeal of Swiss bureaucracy in an attempt to bury his wife according to Islamic rites.

3. The Muslims are Coming (Amazon Prime)

This is just the right click if you need good hearted laughs. The Negin Farsad Dean Obeidallah directed comedy documentary follows Muslim American comedians as they tour the United States.

4. Layla M. (Netflix)

Directed by Mijke de Jong, the film follows a teen’s search for a sense of belonging in the world of fundamentalist Islam in response to repeated bigotry.

5. Sons of the Caliphate (Netflix)