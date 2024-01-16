ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The actress says she has taken up the fight against piracy for the benefit of everyone in the entertainment industry.

Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]
Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]

Recommended articles

Abraham spoke with newsmen in Lagos as the police announced that it had nabbed five suspects in relation to the piracy of her film, Malaika. She said she spent about ₦500 million on the said film.

The actress said she had taken up the fight against those pirating people's works for the benefit of everyone in the entertainment industry.

She commended the police, through AIG Idowu Owohunwa, for matching their words with action by arresting the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos, said it had arrested five suspects, including two women, over the alleged piracy of the movie.

The spokesperson for the department, ASP Aminat Mayegun, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the FCID, Alagbon, Lagos.

Mayegun said the suspects were allegedly involved in conspiracy, infringement on the intellectual property, piracy and cyber-related crimes in relation to the unlawful utilisation of the cyberspace to broadcast the movie.

She said on Thursday, a criminal complaint was lodged by Abraham and Seun Olayemi, the co-producer of the movie titled Malaika.

Mayegun said the petitioners alleged that some elements had criminally pirated their latest movie, which was originally released for cinema viewing only on December 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the complainants alleged that the elements unlawfully and fraudulently accessed the movie, uploaded it on their website and created a streaming weblink for their social media followers worldwide to freely view the movie.

The spokesperson said that the complainants alleged that the suspects had infringed on their intellectual rights and were denying them of their movie profits while unlawfully profiting from it.

"Following the receipt of the petition, a joint investigation involving the Special Investigation Units of the Anti-Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Department was launched, while the unique intelligence and cybercrime assets of the Force were optimally deployed," she said.

The spokesperson said these initiatives, follow-up coordinated actions by crack detectives and further investigations on the case led to the arrest of the suspects.

Mayegun said AIG in-charge-of the FCID Alagbon, Idowu Owohunwa, had assured of his firm determination to continue to collaborate with the movie industry actors and the Nigerian Copyright Commission to rid the space of criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 7th Season!

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Deyemi Okanlawon

Here's all you need to know about Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All Is Fair In Love'

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Tiwa Savage's film 'Water and Garri' to debut on Prime Video in 2024