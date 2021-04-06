Nigerian film executive Moses Babatope has addressed reports of an alleged cabal in Nollywood that controls the industry's activities.

Babatope addressed the topic that's been a point of scrutiny among industry enthusiasts for a while now in the Meet and Greet podcast interview with Inkblot heads; Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola.

When queried about his thoughts on the rumoured cabal and if he was a member, Babatope revealed that he did not subscribe to the idea that they are a cabal as they have been preoccupied with sharing knowledge, growing the industry, elements that are not peculiar with cabals.

"I won't identify with a cabal but I will say that there is a group of progressive thinkers, risk takers, implementers that have shown a level of consistency. There is a group that exists and it is almost easy to identify", Babatope said.

The Filmhouse and FilmOne co-founder further highlighted distribution in Nollywood and how the progression group's ideas may have positively grown the industry in a few years.

Watch the interview: