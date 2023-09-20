ADVERTISEMENT
'Kanaani' opens at Nigerian box office with ₦4 million

Faith Oloruntoyin

Nollywood still dominates the chart despite new Hollywood blockbusters.

Kanaani makes an interesting entrance at the Nigerian box office.
Kanaani makes an interesting entrance at the Nigerian box office. [Instagram/tolaolatunji]

The film tells the story of separated lovers who struggle with the woes of migration, as it starts off at the fifth spot on the recent chart by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

Directed by Tola Olatunji and written by Tunde Apalowo, Kanaani features Gabriel Afolayan, Ivia Okujaye, Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin. It was one of the exciting Nigerian films to look out for this month and it's thrilling to see that it is off to a good start.

Kanaani's weekend release moved A Bag of Trouble featuring Brodda Shaggi to the sixth spot on the chart. Even after its debut postponement, A Bag of Trouble, which is now in its fourth week at the Nigerian cinemas, also recorded a gross of ₦4 million over the weekend. This brings it to a total gross of ₦22, 347, 673 million as of September 17, 2023.

Kesari is still maintaining its fourth spot, as it hits ₦63, 844, 925 million gross in its fourth week at the Nigerian box office.

The much anticipated Mami Wata nose dives to the 15th spot on the chart with a total of ₦3,913,054 million since its debut on September 8, 2023. Mami Wata is set in the remote West African village of Iyi, where the villagers worship the mermaid deity with some guidance from Mama Efe, who acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

Watch Mami Wata's trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

