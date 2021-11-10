Jimmy Odukoya to star alongside Angelique Kidjo, Viola Davis in 'The Woman King'

The star-studded film will see Odukoya star alongside four-time Grammy award-winning songstress Angelique Kidjo, Academy award-winning actress Viola Davis (in the lead role), John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'O, Thuso Mbedu, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Masali Baduza.

Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, the Gina Prince-Bythewood directed film set in 18th century Africa is said to be based on true events. It follows the story of Nanisca (Davis), a fearless General of the all-female military unit of the Dahomey kingdom and Nawi (Mbedu), a ambitious recruit.

Both women must band together to conquer French invasion and the neighboring who have threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.