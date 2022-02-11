RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The untitled feature film is currently in production.

Ikorodu Bois photographed with Kunle Afolayan at KAP studios [Instagram/Kunleafo]
Social Media content creators, Ikorodu Bois have joined the cast of Kunle Afolayan's new Netflix collaboration.

The filmmaker unveiled the teenage social media stars via an Instagram post shared on his official handle.

The comic stars will be joining the untitled film's stellar cast including Hakeem K Kazeem, Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju aka Babawande.

Recall that Afolayan suggested that the feature film currently being shot in Oyo state, would be a recreation of HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones'. The filmmaker further revealed that it would display a proper representation of the Yoruba culture.

The anticipated production will be Afolayan third Netflix commissioned project and first for the year after the release of 'Swallow' and Netflix's first ever Nigerian Christmas movie 'A Naija Christmas.'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

