RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The judges have defined the idea behind this season’s theme “Little Champs”.

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

One of Nigeria’s leading brands, Cussons Baby a brand by PZ Cussons, has launched its flagship baby competition, Cussons Baby Moments in style, as it unveils Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi, and Linda Ejiofor as its new Celebrity Judges for the competition’s 8th season and we are loving every bit of it!

Recommended articles
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria

The video had the judges define the idea behind this season’s theme “Little Champs”.

For many years, Cussons Baby has provided complete baby-care solutions for Nigerian mums and the skincare needs suited to their babies, building and establishing a strong connection with them via its titular competition Cussons Baby Moments.

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria

The theme, Little Champs, celebrates babies as champions; from all the moments of wonders they produce every day to all the dreams and hopes they hold for their future while fostering a bond between the parent and the child.

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria

What are you looking forward to in this new edition of the Cussons Baby Moments?

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!
Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8! Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyPZCussons

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Wizkid's is named artist of the year and wins song of the year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

Fireboy announces debut headlining US tour, to hit 13 cities in February 2022

Fireboy announces debut headlining US tour, to hit 13 cities in February 2022

Sess sings his heart out on sophomore project, ‘Spotlight’ [Pulse EP Review]

Sess sings his heart out on sophomore project, ‘Spotlight’ [Pulse EP Review]

Fireboy and D Smoke are an interesting collaborative dynamic [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Fireboy and D Smoke are an interesting collaborative dynamic [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah (left), director of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story starring Stan Nze (right), wants Nollywood directors to get the best out of their actors [Instagram/@stannze]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/kunleafo]