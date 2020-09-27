It has been 70 days of mind-blowing entertainment with twenty housemates competing for this year's N85 million grand prize.

Here is a live update on the show:

Fireboy's performance

The Big Brother Naija finale show kicks off with an amazing performance by Fireboy DML. He performed his hit songs Vibration and Scatter.

Vee has been evicted

Vee is in fifth place of the show [Twitter/@bbnaija]

Vee is the first housemate to be evicted from the finale show. She has earned herself the fifth position of the Lockdown season.

Rema's performance

Just after Vee's eviction, the show gets even better with an electrifying performance by Mavin's Rema. He performs Beamer, followed by his trending hit song, Woman.

Neo has been evicted

Neo is the next housemate to be evicted from the finale show in the fourth position.