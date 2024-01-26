ADVERTISEMENT
The Japa syndrome will continue till we fix Nigeria - AY Makun

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He acknowledged that planning to leave the country is the current reality for many Nigerians.

AY Makun stresses that the JAPA syndrome is a sad reality to be blamed on the systems in Nigeria [X/AYcomedian]
AY Makun stresses that the JAPA syndrome is a sad reality to be blamed on the systems in Nigeria [X/AYcomedian]

AY Makun shared his thoughts on the JAPA syndrome via his X account on January 25, 2024. He acknowledged the current reality of more Nigerians seeking what they believe to be greener pastures abroad.

In his post, AY expressed understanding for those looking to leave the country, citing the challenging circumstances and abject poverty that many face. He noted that while "Japa" might not have been the solution year ago, the current wave reflects the deep frustration and weariness of people who feel compelled to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Ay Makun's post [X/AYcomedian]
Ay Makun's post [X/AYcomedian]
He said: "More people are still looking for that opportunity to leave Nigeria to seek greener pastures. It is what it is at the moment. Though it's also a SAD REALITY to blame the system. In those good old days, Japa was never the solution."

The comic highlighted the role of the failing system and acknowledged the sad reality of the situation. He emphasised that the JAPA syndrome is likely to persist until collective efforts are made to address and fix the challenges Nigerians face.

"But a whole lot of people are so tired and messed up to the point where all they need is how to find a way out of this incessant madness that is laced with abject poverty. The Japa syndrome is going to continue until we all collectively find a way to fix Nigeria again," he concluded.

Instagram users reactions to AY Makun's post
Instagram users reactions to AY Makun's post Pulse Nigeria

His post garnered a variety of reactions from social media users, cutting across different points of view. While some agreed with Makun's standpoint and expressed the will to effect changes in the nation, others did not.

"You can say that again and again. If our musicians, comedians and entertainers can preach it in clear terms, I think their influences and affluence will help in propagating the raw message. Power to the people," an X user commented in agreement.

An X user agreeing with AY Makun''s stance on the JAPA epidemic. [X/Ezek0607]
An X user agreeing with AY Makun''s stance on the JAPA epidemic. [X/Ezek0607]

One particular user on Instagram expressed her disapproval stating, "Until you meet AY in person, I repeat, until you have a personal encounter with people always saying 'we' have to collectively fix Nigeria, only then will you know that it's just noise they are making. They say it and are never ready to act it."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

