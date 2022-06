"Maybe we should get guns instead of this fucking PVC. To hell with this country," he tweeted.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, not fewer than 40 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Ondo State were murdered in cold blood.

According to several reports, the worshippers were murdered by gunmen while others said it was as a result of an explosion.

The gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device into the building and then opened fire on worshippers who were dashing out for safety.

According to witnesses, the terror group gained access to the church disguised as worshippers.

The killing of over 50 people in the attack is a testament to the growing insecurity and unaddressed killings in Nigeria.