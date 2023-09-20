Khloe Kardashian opens up about her skin cancer journey and recovery

The reality star narrated her story via pictures on her Instagram story on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, revealing that she had the tumour removed. She commended her doctor for his wonderful job in minimising the scarring on her face.

She wrote, "For those who don't know I had a skin cancer scare on my face, my angel @garthmd is who I trusted with removing the tumour. Doctor Fischer is out of this world fabulous not only did he remove the tumor and make sure that I'm completely cancer-free but he did such a stellar job of making my scar as small and beautiful as possible."

Khloe also disclosed that the tumour removal left her with an indentation on her face, making it look somewhat deformed. She then noted that she has started filling the indentation with the go-ahead from her doctor, she also posted before and after pictures to show off her progress.

The socialite expressed her gratitude to her doctors and seized the opportunity to encourage her followers to pay attention to their bodies, and have regular checkups.

She wrote in another post, "I never imagined that this tiny speck would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at paying attention to our skin and any changes in our skin and body no matter how small is so important."

