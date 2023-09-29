ADVERTISEMENT
Here is what Funke Akindele has learned from her failed marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also advised ladies to avoid bending to the pressures to get married fast.

Funke Akindele has learned to take her time [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Funke Akindele has learned to take her time [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Speaking with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo in a recent interview, the movie producer advised young women to learn from her mistakes, and not to rush into marriage. Using herself as an example she noted that she conformed to the societal pressures and got married quickly, to do everything right. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, and she found herself in the middle of a public divorce.

She said, "Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out. You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!"

Akindele noted that she lost business deals during the period of her divorce, and the emotional toll of it all affected her. Thankfully her mother encouraged her to keep her head high and redirect her energy into her business, which she did.

In her words, “You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me. Thank God for my mum who encouraged me to put more effort to work. I channeled the energy to work and I kept saving more. I didn't let the situation break me down."

Akindele got married to Abudulrahseed Bello, aka JJC Skillz in 2016 in a lavish affair and they appeared as a power couple in the eyes of the public. They then welcomed a set of twin boys to the world in 2018. Sadly, their union started to crumble in 2020 and then they got divorced two years later.

However, it seems like the divorce has not hindered the two from working together as they were seen in good spirits. They appeared to be getting along at the premiere of their movie She Must Be Obeyed, dancing and smiling at each other.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

