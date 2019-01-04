Also joining in the photo are JJC Skillz's children from a previous relationship. It is a full house of happiness since the new addition.

"To God be all the glory!!!," Akindele writes in an Instagram post she shares on Friday, January 4, 2019.

The actress reportedly gives birth to the twins in December 2018. Following a safe delivery, she dedicates time in a worship session featured on her IG profile.

As observed in a few clips she posted, there is a feeling of wild excitement having successfully become a mother.

In December 2016, a Lagos-based pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu prophesies that Funke Akindele will not give birth until she performs a special prayer.

It was part of the Faleyimu's prediction for the coming year but two seasons after Akindele is the mother of twins.