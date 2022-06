In a recent chat with South African comedian and TV host, Trevor Noah, the music star recounted how he was about to raise that huge amount of money.

"I started calling famous people...I was like c'mon you know I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that's why this tour is called we rise by lifting others. I was scared it came up to $600,000 and at this point, I'm like can I keep this?" he said.

"We know that so much is going on around the world and I was like I can't be that insensitive and I spoke to my dad who is my mentor and he said 'you know you can't keep that money.' A lot of people were like no keep it, you've done so much for the community."

The singer went on to reveal how some people felt he had spent the money on himself because it took time to disburse the money to the orphanage homes.

"I woke up the next day, reflecting on my whole life and how God has blessed me. So we decided to donate all $600,000 to orphanages across the country. Just for accountability, it took months to disburse because we had to know which orphanage is real," he explained.

"Then I started getting tweets like 'this dude kept the money.' Because after that, I bought two more cars. I bought a Lamborghini...that was just my money though."

Davido raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.