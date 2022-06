"Burna boy no suppose deh walk freely if Nigeria and Lagos police deh actually work, you commot gun for club shoot because you and your boys they fight people," an eyewitness tweeted.

"And to the whole of Cubana group, y’all are bastards, that kind thing no fit actually happen for quilox shaaa, you go shoot person and escape freely, never."

"Pussy ass they carry gun come fist fight! No level at all."

Another eyewitness alleged that the music star's team caused a lot of harm on the premises of the nightclub.

According to the eyewitness, the singer's team destroyed his friend's car while trying to leave the crime scene.

A close source to the music star told Pulse that he wasn't directly involved in the ugly incident.