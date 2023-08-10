ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His story backs up the saying that 'the grass isn't greener on the other side'.

Joseph Benjamin used to be an Uber driver while in the US
Joseph Benjamin used to be an Uber driver while in the US

Recommended articles

Speaking with the Nigerian comedian Teju Babyface on the King of Talks podcast, the actor noted that his experience was not at all what he thought it would be.

After achieving amazing success in Nollywood, he moved to the United States of America in 2016 on the premise that there were opportunities waiting for him there. Unfortunately, that was far from the truth.

Joseph Benjamin is popularly known for co-hosting MTN's Project Fame
Joseph Benjamin is popularly known for co-hosting MTN's Project Fame ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I got to America on a promise that I had some gigs waiting for me. So I thought I was going to have a soft landing there. I packed up everything from Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America."

Unfortunately, his sponsor encountered some financial issues and pulled the plug on their plans, leaving him stranded.

He had only $1,500 to his name and was unable to return to Nigeria. Shortly after he was told that he would have to earn his keep and was put to work.

He is also known for his role on the 2010 film tango with me
He is also known for his role on the 2010 film tango with me ece-auto-gen

In Joseph's words, “I was put in a well-furnished house and all of that. Then two days later, the person who I was supposed to book a deal with said to me, ‘Those our financiers have pulled out. They have an issue.’"

ADVERTISEMENT

The uncertainty of his next move had him so flustered that he'd occasionally cry in his room, he explained that his saving culture at the time wasn't great and he did not have the facilities to pay the bills.

Fortunately, a member of his church came to his aid and provided him with a car with which he drove for hailing services like Uber and Lyft to foot his bills.

According to his reports, he also delivered packages to make some money while there, and thankfully he was able to pay his rent.

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

Nigerian artists received ₦11 billion payout from Spotify in 2022

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

No genre can compete with Afrobeats - Adekunle Gold

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST' EP

Mavin Records' new signee Lifesize Teddy debuts with 'LST' EP

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

This isn't leadership - Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian senate president

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Tiwa Savage refuses to tell her mother confidential information after performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets