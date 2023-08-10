Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Speaking with the Nigerian comedian Teju Babyface on the King of Talks podcast, the actor noted that his experience was not at all what he thought it would be.

After achieving amazing success in Nollywood, he moved to the United States of America in 2016 on the premise that there were opportunities waiting for him there. Unfortunately, that was far from the truth.

He said, “I got to America on a promise that I had some gigs waiting for me. So I thought I was going to have a soft landing there. I packed up everything from Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America."

Unfortunately, his sponsor encountered some financial issues and pulled the plug on their plans, leaving him stranded.

He had only $1,500 to his name and was unable to return to Nigeria. Shortly after he was told that he would have to earn his keep and was put to work.

In Joseph's words, “I was put in a well-furnished house and all of that. Then two days later, the person who I was supposed to book a deal with said to me, ‘Those our financiers have pulled out. They have an issue.’"

The uncertainty of his next move had him so flustered that he'd occasionally cry in his room, he explained that his saving culture at the time wasn't great and he did not have the facilities to pay the bills.

Fortunately, a member of his church came to his aid and provided him with a car with which he drove for hailing services like Uber and Lyft to foot his bills.

According to his reports, he also delivered packages to make some money while there, and thankfully he was able to pay his rent.